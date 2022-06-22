ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first New York Rubik’s Cube Championship is set for July 2 through July 4 at the Albany Capital Center. State champions will be crowned in all 17 events recognized by the World Cube Association.
The events test competitors’ skills in different types of Rubik’s Cubes. Events include:
- Pyraminx
- Skewb
- Square-1
- Megaminx
- 6x6x6 Cube
- Clock
- 2x2x2
- 3x3x3
- 3x3x3 One-Handed
- 3x3x3 Blindfolded
- 3x3x3 Multi-Blind
- 3x3x3 Fewest Moves
- 4x4x4
- 4x4x4 Blindfolded
- 5x5x5
- 5x5x5 Blindfolded
- 7x7x7
All competitors and guests need to show valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend. Each day starts at 8 a.m.
If you think you have what it takes, registration is open until June 25. You can register on the World Cube Association website.
The registration fee is $50 and there’s a limit of 300 competitors. To see the full weekend schedule of events, you can visit the World Cube Association website.