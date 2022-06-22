ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first New York Rubik’s Cube Championship is set for July 2 through July 4 at the Albany Capital Center. State champions will be crowned in all 17 events recognized by the World Cube Association.

The events test competitors’ skills in different types of Rubik’s Cubes. Events include:

Pyraminx

Skewb

Square-1

Megaminx

6x6x6 Cube

Clock

2x2x2

3x3x3

3x3x3 One-Handed

3x3x3 Blindfolded

3x3x3 Multi-Blind

3x3x3 Fewest Moves

4x4x4

4x4x4 Blindfolded

5x5x5

5x5x5 Blindfolded

7x7x7

All competitors and guests need to show valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend. Each day starts at 8 a.m.

If you think you have what it takes, registration is open until June 25. You can register on the World Cube Association website.

The registration fee is $50 and there’s a limit of 300 competitors. To see the full weekend schedule of events, you can visit the World Cube Association website.