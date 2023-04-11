ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eddie Glaude, the New York Times bestselling author of the 2020 book “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” was announced as Russell Sage College’s commencement speaker for its 2023 commencement ceremony. The commencement ceremony will be Saturday, May 13, at the MVP Arena.

Glaude’s “Begin Again,” made several best-book lists in 2020 and received the 2021 Stowe Prize, which is awarded by the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, highlighting social justice issues in the U.S. On top of being a New York Times bestselling author, Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University.