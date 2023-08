WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police of New Scotland arrested Michael Dickershaid, 32, for third-degree rape. Westerlo was arraigned at the Westerlo Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Police say they received information on December 17, 2021, that an adult man had sexual contact with a child. Dickershaid was identified as the subject involved and police determined that he reportedly had sexual contact with a child under 17 in November 2021.