ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board will have its next meeting on Friday, September 30. The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. and will last until 4:30 p.m.

The Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board was established to provide recommendations on how funding received by the Opioid Settlement Fund should be spent. The schedule of the meeting is as follows-