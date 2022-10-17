ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany. Interested eventgoers are asked to register beforehand online for the events, both are free with registration.

This will be the 2nd annual NYS Cannabis Expo and Career Fair, and the keynote speaker at the event will be Ruben Lindo, Founder & CEO of Blak Mar Farms. The goal of the event is to bring together several different facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry.

Lindo is a former professional athlete who is now an active member of Athletes for Care. The organization acts as a voice for athletes who advocate for research, education, and compassion addressing several health issues.

The theme of this year’s conference will be “A Vision for the New York State Cannabis Industry”. The topic of the keynote speech will be the Globalization of the Cannabis Industry. There will also be a conference the same day, however attendees will have to pay to gain entry to the conference.