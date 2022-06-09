ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A recent study reveals Americans feeling the squeeze as inflation ticks far higher than gas prices in their household bills over the past 12 months. According to the consumer price index, last month showed an 8.5 % increase in March, the largest 12-month advance since December 1981.

A recent 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report found that New Yorkers rank No. 7 in the most expensive state for household bills. On average, residents of New York spend $2,361 per month on the 10 most common household bills, 17.9% higher than the national average of $2,003.

Albany residents pay an average of $2,188 per month on the 10 most common household bills. This is 7.3% lower than the state average of $2,361, and 9.3% higher than the national average of $2,003 per the report.

The report conducted by doxoINSIGHTS breaks down bill payments into ten different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills, and more. The rising cost of the most common household bill pay categories include: