New York Fitness Expo launches at Siena College this weekend

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Weightlifters, strength trainers, hikers, cardio junkies, elite competitors, and couch potatoes alike will attend the event at the Siena College athletic complex on January 18 and 19. They will access new information, useful techniques, fun demonstrations, and clever products among more than 150 vendors.

Billed as the largest fitness expo in the northeast, the New York Fitness Expo offers tickets starting at $10. Doors open at 9 a.m. both days.

A hub for workout enthusiasts and gym professionals, the New York Fitness Expo highlights industry innovators in fitness, nutrition, apparel, technology, and health and wellness. All fitness levels should feel motivated to become healthier among the stalls and booths hawking wellness trends and training cutting-edge equipment.