ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 10, the COVID-19 daily average is 5.41%. Health officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 5,663 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2, 009, a decrease of 12. Health officials said, statewide there have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported since Thursday.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,289. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 71,670, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 39,083,194           
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 39,220
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 108,948
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.7%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.5%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.8%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.7%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.2%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.7%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:   

REGION   Tuesday, June 7, 2022Wednesday, June 8, 2022Thursday, June 9, 2022
Capital Region 25.3923.9922.03
Central New York 11.2411.1610.89
Finger Lakes 12.6212.4611.67
Long Island 37.6538.5336.29
Mid-Hudson 31.3130.0328.17
Mohawk Valley 20.1114.5713.31
New York City 39.7741.5739.92
North Country 17.5617.2216.67
Southern Tier 19.0216.5915.41
Western New York 15.9415.4013.81
Statewide 31.5331.9330.31

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:       

Region Tuesday, June 7, 2022Wednesday, June 8, 2022Thursday, June 9, 2022
Capital Region 7.73%7.30%7.35%
Central New York 4.10%4.03%3.97%
Finger Lakes 5.89%5.77%5.47%
Long Island 8.30%8.17%7.92%
Mid-Hudson 6.34%5.57%5.44%
Mohawk Valley 5.75%4.88%4.63%
New York City 4.90%4.91%4.87%
North Country 5.18%4.99%5.19%
Southern Tier 5.31%4.92%4.90%
Western New York 7.65%7.40%7.09%
Statewide 5.65%5.49%5.41%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:       

Borough in NYC Tuesday, June 7, 2022Wednesday, June 8, 2022Thursday, June 9, 2022
Bronx 3.55%3.65%3.48%
Kings 4.25%4.25%4.33%
New York 6.26%6.07%5.93%
Queens 5.50%5.52%5.45%
Richmond 5.15%5.38%5.29%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.   

As of Thursday, June 9, 5,663 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,468,117. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany66,63666
Allegany9,5336
Broome50,66238
Cattaraugus16,70511
Cayuga17,7149
Chautauqua25,6519
Chemung23,24616
Chenango10,1891
Clinton18,88725
Columbia11,3508
Cortland11,6015
Delaware8,6625
Dutchess69,97873
Erie235,637121
Essex6,4328
Franklin10,37710
Fulton13,92514
Genesee14,7984
Greene9,3977
Hamilton938
Herkimer15,2364
Jefferson22,24526
Lewis6,5701
Livingston12,6636
Madison14,6606
Monroe168,62994
Montgomery12,9306
Nassau446,053548
Niagara52,88425
NYC2,508,9223,048
Oneida60,01328
Onondaga124,34366
Ontario22,22711
Orange115,393111
Orleans9,3699
Oswego29,44916
Otsego11,2047
Putnam26,01327
Rensselaer35,54740
Rockland99,40285
Saratoga52,32942
Schenectady37,24833
Schoharie5,5313
Schuyler3,8524
Seneca6,5427
St. Lawrence23,01114
Steuben21,95910
Suffolk464,077497
Sullivan20,11323
Tioga12,0937
Tompkins22,28422
Ulster35,38336
Warren15,57320
Washington13,46712
Wayne18,96515
Westchester276,868316
Wyoming8,9511
Yates3,8011


Below is data reported as of Thursday, June 9, that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:       

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region 1376950.4%6849.6%
Central New York 583255.2%2644.8%
Finger Lakes 2335824.9%17575.1%
Long Island 34515344.3%19255.7%
Mid-Hudson 2038541.9%11858.1%
Mohawk Valley 351748.6%1851.4%
New York City 75628938.2%46761.8%
North Country 412151.2%2048.8%
Southern Tier 702941.4%4158.6%
Western New York 1314534.4%8665.6%
Statewide 2,00979839.7%1,21160.3%

As of Thursday, June 9, there were 17 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,289. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Dutchess1
Kings3
Monroe2
New York1
Queens3
Richmond2
Suffolk3
Wayne2
Dutchess1