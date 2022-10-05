ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students with the Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) learned from New York City stylist Frank Tsoukaris about the use of thermal tools in hair care on Monday. Tsoukaris spoke with students in the Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education Center’s Cosmetology Program and also had multiple demonstrations.

“He demonstrated his knowledge and expertise on everything from curling irons to flat irons,” said teacher Jean Hoffer. “The students really appreciated his experience and willingness to share.”

Tsoukaris works with BOCES business partner, Pretty in a Minute, which is a cosmetology industry product manufacturer and education provider. Over two years, cosmetology students gain the skills and 1,000 hours of training and experience needed to take the New York State licensure exam.