ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Cannabis Convention will return to Albany on Friday and Saturday at the Albany Capital Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The convention has become the largest gathering for the New York cannabis industry.

The education and business convention is presented by NECANN which has partnered with the New York Cannabis Workforce Initiative. Together, they will provide job training and resources for anyone looking to work in the cannabis industry.

115 businesses and speakers will be there on both days, focussing on the local market and opportunities throughout the state. The full programming is available online with tickets also available online. Tickets are $30 for a one-day pass and $40 for a two-day pass. Only cash will be accepted at the door.

“Like all NECANN events, the New York Cannabis Convention is individually designed for this state’s cannabis market, giving a real opportunity for local industry leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs, career and knowledge seekers, and the canna-curious to come together to learn and meet the people paving the way for this exciting new industry,” said Marc Shepard, Founder and President of NECANN. “With the cannabis industry heating up in New York, it’s also a timely opportunity for operating and new businesses alike to engage with and learn from consumers, promote their businesses, and promote their products.”