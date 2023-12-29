ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 18th annual New Year’s Scrabble Tournament returns to the Albany Marriott this weekend. The event will run through January 1.

The multi-day tournament began with early bird matches on December 28. The weekend will feature a main event series with over 100 players and several cash prizes, as well as after-hours activities such as trivia and Scrabble variants like blitz and team games.

The tournament will utilize both the NASPA Word List and the Collins Scrabble Words dictionaries. The full event schedule is listed below:

2023 Albany New Year’s Scrabble Tournament Schedule

December 29

11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Early Bird 2, Rounds 1 through 5

7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – Main Event Rounds 1 through 3

December 30

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Main Event Rounds 4 through 7

2:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Main Event Rounds 8 through 11

9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – Team Trivia

December 31

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Main Event Rounds 12 through 15

2:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Main Event Rounds 16 through 19

9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. – After-hours gaming

January 1

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Main Event Rounds 20 through 23, prize ceremony follows

1:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. – After-hours gaming

“The Albany New Year’s Scrabble Tournament isn’t just a competition; it’s a celebration of language, competition, and camaraderie,” says Tournament Director Josh Greenway. “We’re excited to welcome everyone, from curious first-timers to seasoned pros, for an unforgettable Scrabble experience.”

Albany County Sports Commissioner Jay Cloutier said “The sports landscape in Albany County is so diverse! The intensity of competition, the skill and strategy required to compete at Scrabble is incredible to be around. We are thrilled to continue our support of this wonderful event. I encourage you to explore this event if you have a prodigious vocabulary! You will be challenged.”

The Albany Marriott is located at 189 Wolf Road. You can register for the event online by visiting the Let’s Play Scrabble website.