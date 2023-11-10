GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dry Goods, a junior women’s clothing store, has opened in Crossgates Mall. The store is located on the upper level in the Macy’s wing.

Dry Goods is holding a grand opening event on Saturday, November 11. To celebrate the grand opening, all customers will get a free tote bag with the purchase of $50 or more while supplies last.

“We are excited by the success of Dry Goods as we continue to expand our footprint and introduce the brand to new fashion-forward shoppers seeking the latest on-trend clothing and accessories,” said Melody Wright, COO of Von Maur. “Our ever-changing mix offers new, fresh takes that allow our shoppers to create their own individual look at a reasonable price.”

Dry Goods sells clothing, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories and has a vintage store feel. The first Von Maur Dry Goods store was founded back in 1872 in Davenport, Iowa. In 2010, Von Maur opened the first Dry Goods store in Aurora, Illinois.

“The Dry Goods brand was created to bring our tradition of customer service to a new generation of younger, fashion-forward customers,” said Lindsay Caltagirone, VP of stores for Dry Goods.