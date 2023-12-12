ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sarah Minguela has been collecting vintage clothing since she was in high school. She’s now very involved with the vintage scene in Albany and is opening up her own brick-and-mortar shop.

The Bevy Vintage Collective will be located at 412 Broadway in Albany. The shop is next to Fort Orange General Store and The Vandy Thrift Shoppe.

“I was always looking for a space,” said Minguela. “I jumped on 412 Broadway when it became available.”

Minguela has been in Albany for more than 20 years and started selling vintage clothing online in 2016, she said. She got into vintage full-time after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Minguela co-owns The Vintage Roundup with Kristen Bradley, which focuses on vintage items. She also owns Openbaar Market, which is for makers and artists to sell their wares. Both are seasonal ventures that usually take place at 946 Broadway in Albany’s warehouse district.

Along with The Vintage Roundup and Openbaar Market, Minguela also owns Lone Dame Vintage, which focuses on 1930s and 1940s feminine vintage clothing. The shop exists online, and Minguela travels to pop-up shows along the East Coast to sell her clothing.

For The Bevy, Minguela said she’ll have up to eight outside shops selling their vintage items there. Items will include vintage clothing, accessories, and a few housewares. The clothing will have women, men, gender-inclusive, and plus-size styles, she said.

The space at 412 Broadway needs new flooring, said Minguela, and she needs to buy hardware such as racks and hangars. “I want it to feel like a cohesive space and welcoming environment,” she said.

With opening The Bevy, Minguela said she’ll have to cut down on the number of shows she travels to for Lone Dame Vintage, and she’ll continue to run The Vintage Roundup and Openbaar Market. Minguela is hoping to open The Bevy Vintage Collective in February.