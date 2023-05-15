COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Floor & Decor, a retailer specializing in hard surface flooring, tools and accessories, has been approved for the former Sears space at Colonie Center. The Town of Colonie approved the final site plans in a meeting on April 18.

According to Construction Journal, construction on the new Floor & Decor has already begun. The project will take about six and a half months to complete, said the site plans.

The former Sears space is about 54,760 square feet. The proposal includes building additions for a main entrance vestibule, an enclosed external staircase, and new loading bays. The plans also include demolishing the former garden center and replacing it with a drive aisle, accessible parking and curbside pickup spaces.

Colonie Center is owned by Pacific Retail Capital Partners. However, they do not own the former Sears location; it’s owned by Seritage. Seritage did not immediately respond to NEWS10 for comment on the project.

Floor & Decor has over 190 stores across the United States. The new store will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.