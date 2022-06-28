ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Second Street Family Apartments and Elm Street Estates, a pair of permanent supportive housing developments in downtown Albany, have officially opened. The $3.4 million project built six townhomes with 15 supportive housing units that will serve youth, young parents, and those with serious mental illness or HIV/AIDS, who previously experienced homelessness.

“We have made unprecedented investments in expanding the availability of supportive housing across the state and this development, combining affordable housing and readily available support services, will help transform lives,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Second Street Family Apartments and Elm Street Estates, like so many others supported through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, will help young parents and individuals experiencing homelessness with a safe, stable, and supportive environment where they can live and thrive.”

The project was funded through New York State’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and was developed by CARES of NY. CARES of NY will provide supportive services for all units, which are located close to bus lines, the local supermarket, and health care services.

“The Second Street Family Apartments and the Elm Street Estates will provide more vulnerable New Yorkers with a place to call home,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “These new supportive apartments will help many young people with serious mental illness or HIV/AIDS by giving them a caring and supportive alternative to homelessness where they can not only live but receive needed services.”

The state budget has $128 million in funding for the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program to build new supportive housing units or repair existing emergency shelters. The program has so far allocated about $102.5 million to 865 units of permanent supportive housing, 14 units of transitional housing, and 67 units of emergency housing.