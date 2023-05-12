LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops has proposed a new store at 956 Loudon Road, the current location of the Sycamore Hotel. In a May 9 meeting, the concept plan was unanimously approved by the Town of Colonie Planning Board.

The proposed site also includes 2 Wellness Way, the former site of Nemith Car Wash and a part of 954 Loudon Road, which is a vacant lot. There are existing buildings for the motel and car wash, which are both proposed to be demolished.

According to the site plans on the Town of Colonie website, the proposed Stewart’s includes a one-story, 3,975 square foot mini-mart, 16 fueling positions, 40 parking spaces, and will eventually have electric vehicle charging stations. The shop will have about 15 employees and will be open from 4 a.m. to midnight daily. Once started, the entire project is expected to take three months to complete.

The planning board brought up issues with the current site plan including access to a proposed right-only onto Route 9, turning movements, the landscaping and trees, and an outdoor seating area. After making adjustments, the final site plan will need to be approved by the planning board for the project to move forward.

In 2019, the Town of Colonie filed a 24 count violation against the Sycamore Motel and its owner, Suman Patel, for allowing it to be used as sub-standard long-term housing, in violation of the town code. The investigation also found some of the units were in deplorable condition. Patel pleaded guilty in the case and agreed to pay a fine.

Stewart’s also proposed a new shop at the former Grandma’s Pies location at 1273 Central Avenue in Colonie in February. However, after the planning board brought up some concerns about the impact on the adjacent café, no action was taken. It is unclear if that project will be moving forward.