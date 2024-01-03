GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new senior living facility will open soon in the Capital Region. Hamilton Parc in Guilderland is getting ready to open this year and is hoping to address the critical need for senior housing in New York State.

According to AARP, almost four million New Yorkers are older than 65, but independent senior living facilities have not kept up with the population or demand.

“There is a shortfall in today’s industry,” Violet Dechnik, Dir. of Asset Management at Webster Management, said. “Ever since COVID-19, senior housing has not been built. There’s over 4.6 million adults entering into baby boomer stage where they are going to hit retirement and there is going to be a need for communities to help cater to those individuals.”

When both phases of the project are completed, more than 250 units will be available to rent.