New Scotland man arrested after drug investigation

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Charles J. Stella, 33, of New Scotland after a three-month-long investigation into drugs and child endangerment.

Investigators arrested Stella last week after they say they uncovered that he was possessing drugs in his New Scotland home. They were also investigating him for child endangerment after a domestic incident. They searched his residence after arresting him, where they say they found marijuana and over $30,000.

The Sheriff’s Office sent along images of the seized marijuana, which appears divided into small portions:

(Source: Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

Police charged Stella with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, alongside another possession charge, a misdemeanor.

Albany County Child Protective Services helped with the investigation.