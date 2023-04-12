ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany Department of General Services has begun the street revitalization of New Scotland Avenue between Manning Boulevard and O’Neil Road. The project is expected to be completed in about 14 to 16 weeks.

The New Scotland Avenue improvements include:

Street milling and repaving

Restriping and resigning of the roadway, and installing bike lanes

Partial curb and sidewalk replacement

Replacement of existing curb ramps to ensure ADA compliance and add detectable warning units

Install curb bump-outs at the intersections of Crescent Drive, Euclid Avenue, Buckingham Drive, and Lenox Avenue

A Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon to help pedestrians crossing New Scotland Avenue between Halsdorf Street and Maria College

Traffic signal improvements

“Since taking office, my administration has invested more than $50 million in street and sidewalk revitalization, however we know we must invest even more to ensure our streets are in optimal condition,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “That is why I am so proud to have once again proposed a historic $20 million investment in streets and sidewalks this year. I am also proud our plan includes this much-needed revitalization along New Scotland Avenue.”

Most of the work will be between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, the milling and paving will be between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Due to the improvements, driveway access may be restricted at points to allow freshly poured concrete sidewalks to dry.

For the curb replacement work, the city said about 20 trees need to be removed. The Department of General Services will plant about 50 trees in their place along the corridor.