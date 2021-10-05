New partnership aims to make electric vehicles more affordable

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials have partnered with two downstate counties in an attempt to drive down the cost of operating electric vehicles.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has agreed to a shared services plan with Westchester and Suffolk Counties. The plan allows local communities within the three counties to buy and lease electric vehicles at lower prices.

Officials are trying to change all county-controlled vehicles to electric by 2030.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19