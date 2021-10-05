New partnership aims to make electric vehicles more affordable

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials have partnered with two downstate counties in an attempt to drive down the cost of operating electric vehicles.
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has agreed to a shared services plan with Westchester and Suffolk Counties. The plan allows local communities within the three counties to buy and lease electric vehicles at lower prices.
Officials are trying to change all county-controlled vehicles to electric by 2030.
