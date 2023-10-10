ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Rock Pit opened its doors on August 1 at 9 Norman Drive in Colonie. The music school is open to everyone 5 years and older.

The Albany Rock Pit is owned by Kim Lindh and Tess Collins. Both also own other businesses: Lindh owns Action Trailer, which is located right next to the music school, and Collins owns McGeary’s Pub in Albany.

“This all evolved when my daughter’s music school closed,” said Lindh. “There’s a niche market that was unfulfilled. Music is needed. It’s an outlet. It’s both expressive and therapeutic.”

The school features one-on-one sessions and group programs based on age. Instruments taught include acoustic and electric guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, and vocals. The school also offers Free Jam Fridays for school-aged children on the first Friday of each month.

“We were able to transform the space into a music school within 30 days during the summer,” said Collins. “And, since we’ve opened, we’ve seen an influx of students and instructors. They realize what we’re trying to build here. We’re absolutely stressing team building and community.”

Lindh said the Albany Rock Pit is different than other music schools because the kids will be able to play live in the local music scene. They will also be able to set up their own equipment, perform sound checks, and play different instruments depending on the song.

“They’re getting the real experience now with the guidance of the school so they’re fully prepared for what they can expect down the road,” said Lindt.

For their first show, the kids will be performing at September’s Too in Colonie on December 2 and 3. They’ll play 1980s songs and 1960s songs from the British Invasion. Lindt said the school will change up the musical theme every three months.

A ribbon-cutting for the Albany Rock Pit will be held on Tuesday, October 24 at the school. If interested in lessons or programs, you can email info@albanyrockpit.com.