ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Phillips Mini-Mart and Mobil join Phillips Hardware at the corner of Routes 146 and 158 in Altamont. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce said this combination of businesses is supported by the people who live in the Hilltowns.

“This type of multi-faceted business has already been happening and is the wave of the future; cross-marketing, selling other businesses goods, a business within a business — all great for consumers and the community,” said Kathy Burbank, Interim Director of the Guilderland Chamber of Commerce.

The Mini-Mart also includes a Dunkin Donuts. Burbank said the gas prices in the Hilltowns are extremely competitive and the mini-mart is more of a grocery store than a convenience store.

The new hardware store opened in 2021. It carries a variety of housewares, pet items, and anything you may need, said Burbank. The mini-mart carries local brewery beers and farmers’ market items.

This intersection in Altamont had been under development for a few years. Jonathan Phillips owns all three businesses and is the 5th generation owner of Phillips Hardware, which has been serving the Albany area since 1886.

Phillips Mini-Mart and Mobil are having an official grand opening on Friday, September 23 at 11 a.m. The event will have many of the local artisans who are providing inventory to the store, said Burbank.