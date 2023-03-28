ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new mini golf course has opened in Crossgates Mall. Space Adventure Mini Golf is located on the lower level across from Dave & Buster’s.

The miniature golf course is for all ages. The course features black lights, galaxy-alien-themed décor, custom made giant sized props with alien landscapes, spaceships, astronauts, animals and more.

Space Adventure Mini Golf (photo courtesy: Crossgates Mall)

Space Adventure Mini Golf (photo courtesy: Crossgates Mall)

Space Adventure Mini Golf (photo courtesy: Crossgates Mall)

Space Adventure Mini Golf (photo courtesy: Crossgates Mall)

Space Adventure Mini Golf (photo courtesy: Crossgates Mall)

Space Adventure Mini Golf (photo courtesy: Crossgates Mall)

Crossgates Mall is located at 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Guilderland. Space Adventure Mini Golf is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.