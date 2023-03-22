ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local organization supporting members of the LGBTQ community celebrated a milestone on Wednesday. In Our Own Voices, which is based in Albany, has been in business for 25 years.

Their goal is to provide resources to LGBTQ people of color in the Capital Region. The organization is partnering with the Albany Housing Authority to open five temporary apartments on Green Street.

“So we’re hoping a person can come in between three and six months, and while they’re there, we can actually transition them to permanent housing through Albany Housing or through apartments or space through private industry as well,” In Our Own Voices CEO Tandra LaGrone said.

They will also offer mental health support, job training, and other services. The project is being funded through a federal grant. Organizers hope to have the apartments open in 2024.