New law requires helmets when riding bicycles, electric scooters in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County now has a mandatory helmet law for thousands of people who ride electric scooters and bicycles.

The use of motorized bikes and scooters has increased in the past few years with some exceeding more than 20 miles per hour.

A recent study found that fewer than five percent of the riders were wearing helmets. The study also found that head injuries from electric scooters and bicycles are double the rate of head injuries from pedal bicycles.

Monday night, the Albany County Legislature voted 38 to 0 to impose the Domalewicz Law, which requires protective helmets to be worn while operating electric scooters or bicycles.

The fine for riding without a helmet is no more than $100.