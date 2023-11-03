MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Making sure your cannabis products are safe to use, that’s the goal of a recently opened laboratory in Menands.

Aaron Riley is the CEO of Certified Testing & Data, or CTND for short. The 2-year-old company, which has spent half its life in the Empire State, safely tests all adult use or medical cannabis in New York.

“Anything that we’re testing on is measuring what’s actually in that product, and we’re looking for those specific analytes,” Riley said. “We connect a series of 7 to 9 test for these compliance products…” he explained.

The CEO took NEWS10 on a tour of his lab. CTND does everything from THC and CBD ratio and potency testing to pesticide and heavy-metal testing.

“The goal is when the consumer sees certified cannabis or certified CBD, they know that this is the products that they can trust,” said Riley.

Riley is from California but says he crossed coasts and continent because New Yorkers are major weed consumers.

“We chose Albany as a place to set up our laboratory mainly because we felt like we could service the whole state from here. This is a good regional distance to other producers, as well as the opportunity to get talent to support this local Albany job market,” the CEO told us.

You can expect products tested by the lab to hit the market place by about Christmas time.