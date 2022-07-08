COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New Jersey man facing multiple charges was arraigned on Friday, accused of a fatal crash on the Northway. Vasu Laroiya pleaded not guilty to a seven-count indictment in connection to the fatal crash that occurred over Memorial Day weekend.

The indictment alleges that on Saturday, May 28, Laroiya knowingly drove under the influence of alcohol and caused the death of Katryn Fisher, 22, of Ballston Spa. Laroiya is also accused of driving in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Laroiya is scheduled to appear in Albany County Court on August 12. Assistant District Attorneys Mary Tanner-Richter and Michael Wetmore are handling the prosecution of this case.