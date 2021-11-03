Man pleads guilty to trying to meet 11-year-old for sex in Watervliet

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has pleaded guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor after trying to meet an 11-year-old girl for sex in Watervliet. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Tristan Warner, 48, of Newark, New Jersey was arrested on January 15, 2021.

As a part of his guilty plea, Warner admitted to exchanging messages between October 2020 and January 2021 with an undercover officer who he believed was the mother of an 11-year-old girl. DOJ said Warner expressed interest in meeting the girl and engaging in sexual acts with her.

On January 15, DOJ said Warner drove to the meeting place in Watervliet to meet the girl and have sex with her. He was then arrested by law enforcement.

Warner faces 10 years to life in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release between 5 years and life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2022.

The case was investigated by the FBI, New York State Police, Colonie Police Department, and Watervliet Police Department.