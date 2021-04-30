New ice cream parlor opens in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new business is adding old time flavor to the Capital Region. A new 1950s-themed ice cream parlor opened in Cohoes on Friday.

Sweet Happy Days owner Brenda Hage, who grew up in Cohoes, told NEWS10 ABC she wants customers to feel like they’ve stepped back in time. She also said she’s excited to be back in her hometown.

“I decided — what would be better — to come back to the hometown and try to build something and create more business and opportunities,” she said.

Located at 86 Remsen St., the parlor is open from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They plan to be open seven days a week beginning in June.

