ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Albany will be announcing plans for a new Halloween festival coming to Albany in the fall of 2023. The press conference will be held on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre and is open to the public.

The press conference will reveal the festival’s programming, partner organizations, logo, and more. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan will speak, as well as Discover Albany President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jill Delaney, Discover Albany Community Engagement Director Maeve McEneny-Johnson, and representatives from the Albany Center Gallery, In Our Own Voices, the Downtown Albany BID, and Capital Rep. On street parking and nearby private parking are available.