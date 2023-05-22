GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A groundbreaking took place on a new fitness court studio project. It is a partnership among Albany County, MVP Health Care, and the National Fitness Campaign.

The new, outdoor fitness court studio will be located at Tawasentha Park in the town of Guilderland. The space will be 2,000 sq. ft. and will have exercise equipment as well as additional space for exercise classes.

Workouts at the fitness court studio are adaptable for all fitness levels and allow users to move at their own pace. Users can also download the Fitness Court app. Free to use, this will be the first Fitness Court Studio in the state.

Construction is expected to be completed in June.