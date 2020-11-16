New details on Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New details as the Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign ramps up this Holiday Season.

Santa was in Delmar on Sunday, teaming up with the U.S. Marine Reserves to help fill up the “Toys for Tots” tractor-trailer. Dozens from the community showed their holiday spirit by driving thru and dropping off new and unwrapped toys.

Organizers say that donations are down because of the pandemic. That’s why these pop-up events are so important.

“The big loss that we’ve had this year, generally, is with events that we haven’t been able to have,” said Shelby Hanson, Toys for Tots Events Coordinator. “We’ve missed out on thousands of toys, thousands of donations. But being able to do these drive-thru type events have really been helping. So thankfully, we have today here in Bethlehem.”

If you missed Sunday’s event, there will be more opportunities in the coming weeks. You can find more information about how to give on the Capital Region Toys for Tots website.