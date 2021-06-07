New COVID vaccination site opening in Coeymans Hollow

Licensed practical nurse Yokasta Castro, of Warwick, R.I., draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

COEYMANS HOLLOW, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is opening 11 new pop-up vaccination sites across the state, including one in the Capital Region.

The new COVID-19 vaccination site will be located at the Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire House on Route 143. It opens on Thursday.

The state said the new sites are opening in areas where zip code data shows the vaccination rate is significantly lower than the statewide average. All the sites are open for walk-in vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 11 new sites are listed below:

CAPITAL REGION

Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire House, 1290 NY-143

Coeymans Hollow, NY

Open: Thursday, June 10

NEW YORK CITY

Prospect Plaza Community Center

1835 Sterling Place

Brooklyn, NY

Open: Saturday, June 12

Challenge Charter Middle School

12-79 Redfern Avenue

Far Rockaway, NY

Open: Saturday, June 12

SAGE Crotona Senior Center

1794 Prospect Avenue

Bronx, NY

Open: Thursday, June 10

SOUTHERN TIER

Windsor Fire Department

4 Academy Street

Windsor, NY

Open: Saturday, June 12

FINGER LAKES

Greater Harvest Baptist Church

12 Driving Park Avenue

Rochester, NY

Open: Friday, June 11



CENTRAL NEW YORK

Assumption Church

812 N Salina Street

Syracuse, NY

Open: Wednesday, June 9



WESTERN NEW YORK

Northwest Community Center

155 Lawn Avenue

Buffalo, NY

Open: Friday, June 11



LONG ISLAND

Smith Point County Park

1 William Floyd Parkway

Shirley, NY

Open: Friday, June 11



Roosevelt Library

27 West Fulton Avenue

Roosevelt, NY

Open: Thursday, June 10



MID-HUDSON

Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center

110 Bethune Blvd

Spring Valley, NY

Open: Saturday, June 12