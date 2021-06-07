New COVID vaccination site opening in Coeymans Hollow

Albany County
Licensed practical nurse Yokasta Castro, of Warwick, R.I., draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

COEYMANS HOLLOW, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is opening 11 new pop-up vaccination sites across the state, including one in the Capital Region.

The new COVID-19 vaccination site will be located at the Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire House on Route 143. It opens on Thursday.

The state said the new sites are opening in areas where zip code data shows the vaccination rate is significantly lower than the statewide average. All the sites are open for walk-in vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 11 new sites are listed below:

CAPITAL REGION
Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire House, 1290 NY-143
Coeymans Hollow, NY
Open: Thursday, June 10

NEW YORK CITY
Prospect Plaza Community Center
1835 Sterling Place
Brooklyn, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12

Challenge Charter Middle School
12-79 Redfern Avenue
Far Rockaway, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12

SAGE Crotona Senior Center
1794 Prospect Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open: Thursday, June 10

SOUTHERN TIER
Windsor Fire Department
4 Academy Street
Windsor, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12

FINGER LAKES
Greater Harvest Baptist Church
12 Driving Park Avenue
Rochester, NY
Open: Friday, June 11
 
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Assumption Church
812 N Salina Street
Syracuse, NY
Open: Wednesday, June 9
 
WESTERN NEW YORK
Northwest Community Center
155 Lawn Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Open: Friday, June 11

LONG ISLAND
Smith Point County Park
1 William Floyd Parkway
Shirley, NY
Open: Friday, June 11
 
Roosevelt Library
27 West Fulton Avenue
Roosevelt, NY
Open: Thursday, June 10

MID-HUDSON
Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center
110 Bethune Blvd
Spring Valley, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12

