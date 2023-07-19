ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new contract for Albany police officers and detectives has been ratified. Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Police Chief Eric Hawkins, and Police Benevolent Association President Michael Delano announced the overwhelming ratification on Wednesday.

“This agreement accomplishes an important goal of keeping our experienced police officers here with the City and helps make the Department more attractive as we recruit new officers, especially with an upcoming Civil Service Exam scheduled for September,” said Chief Hawkins. “With the national trend of fewer young people entering law enforcement, it is critical that we maintain our trained and talented members of the Albany Police Department to protect and serve the residents of the City.”

The new contract guarantees a 2% across-the-board salary increase through 2026. The contract also provides a 14% compensation increase over four years.