GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Newbury Comics, a comic book and pop culture store, is set to open in Crossgates Mall. This will be the store’s 6th location in New York.

According to Crossgates, the store is slated to open in October. It will be located on the lower level near AT&T. Newbury Comics was founded in Boston in 1978 and celebrated its 43rd anniversary this year. The store offers vinyl records, Manga, Funko Pop!, and pop culture clothing, collectibles, and gifts.

“We are thrilled to be opening our 6th store in the state of New York and excited to bring our unique selection to the Capital city!” states, Newbury Comics Executive VP, Valerie Forgione. “We look forward to meeting new people and sharing our passion for the things that make life fun. Get ready Albany, we can’t wait to welcome you to the fantastic world of Newbury Comics!”

Newbury Comics’ New York locations are in Garden City, Lake Grove, Staten Island, West Nyack, and Westchester. The comic book store also has locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.