COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daily Thread, a women’s clothing store, is now open at the Colonie Center. The store is located on the upper level near Boscov’s, between T-Mobile and BOXLUNCH.

“Colonie Center is constantly looking for retailers and companies who help us to provide the latest trends and services for our visitors,” said Elaheh Farahmarzi, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Colonie Center. “We’re thrilled to make Daily Thread part of the Center family, and help share their fashions and deals with the community.”

Daily Thread offers fashionable clothing from casual wear to formal attire. Shoppers can look through dresses, tops, bottoms, outerwear, and a range of accessories. Popular brands include Juicy Couture, Frye, 89th + Madison, and more.

Daily Thread has been named one of the fastest growing retail stores in the United States. The store at Colonie Center is one of several new U.S. stores opened in the first quarter of 2023.