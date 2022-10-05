ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ongoing microchip shortage has led to more production shutdowns and supply chain problems within the automotive industry. Because of that, new car inventory has been on a steady decline. Due to this decline, dealers are selling cars above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) and have also been removing new car incentives. iSeeCars has recently run an analysis on 1.9 million new car listings and found the average new vehicle is priced 10% above MSRP, with some well above that mark.

iSeeCars’ recent study has found that in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area, 9.6% of cars have a percentage above the slated MSRP, on average, and sell for roughly $3,592 above their MSRP. Among the top five new cars priced the highest above MSRP in Albany, here is how they rank-