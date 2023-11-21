ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two new Capital Walls murals were unveiled on Tuesday by the Albany Parking Authority. Both will be at the Quackenbush Garage, one titled “Explore” and another called “Upstate Albany Portrait Landscape.”

“Explore” wraps through the facility’s new Montgomery Street entrance into the parking area. It shows off bright floral shapes that entangle the words “explore” and “experience downtown.”

“Upstate Albany Portrait Landscape” shows many of Albany’s iconic landmarks including the Palace Theatre, Empire State Plaza, the Governor’s Mansion, and Nipper.

“The new public art that has taken shape throughout ParkAlbany’s garages and lots not only spurs additional creativity and an opportunity to collaborate with our local artists, but invigorates our historic architecture and makes Albany’s newest neighborhood a vibrant hub of connectivity that attracts new residents, visitors, and businesses alike. None of these new murals would be possible without partnerships, and I commend organizations like the ParkAlbany, Albany Center Gallery, and The Barn for highlighting the importance of public art and being committed to fostering an environment to help create more of it in the years to come,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.