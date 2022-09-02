ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Taking a walk or a drive through downtown Albany, it’s impossible to ignore the continuation of art murals citywide. Work is set to begin on yet another, this Friday, September 2.

Capital Walls, spearheaded by the Albany Center Gallery and the Albany Barn, is a public art project in Albany that got its start in 2016. Since its inception, the project has grown to include over 15 murals, with this weekend’s newest set to be completed on the I-787 support wall north of the Skyway entrance on Broadway.

The Albany Parking Authority, a partner in the project, brought in New York City muralist Adam Fujita to head the newest project. Throughout his childhood in San Francisco, Fujita spent time making artwork with spray paint, and eventually transitioned into public art when he moved to the Big Apple. Now, his work focuses on letter-based murals with an overarching theme of inclusivism and community, with his signature bright neon and whimsical style.

“With all the division and marginalization that has become commonplace in our society, I wanted to create an inclusive mural based on a phrase of belonging,” said Fujita. “I wanted to design signage that was bright and playful but that also has a profound meaning. The additional illustrations of the dripping heart, emojis and rose are commonplace in my work and my hope with this mural is that the viewer will feel invited to come up close to it and that the message will bring peace to the community.”

Organizers have their sights set on a Tuesday, Sept. 6 completion for the mural. Once completed, the Parking Authority believes the art will bring a new vibrancy to the area around the Albany Skyway and encourage visitors to further explore downtown.