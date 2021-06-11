New bus connects residents with nature areas in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy (MHLC) has partnered with the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) to provide a free bus service. This bus service will connect communities in the City of Albany to natural areas in the County.
The Nature Bus will run every Saturday, with service starting on June 12 and running through
September 25. The bus will bring Albany residents to some of the region’s most scenic outdoor
destinations.
Nature Bus riders can explore trees of the world at Pine Hollow Arboretum, walk trails in the woods at Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy preserves, or visit Five Rivers for outdoor education opportunities. Residents can also take the bus to Thacher Park for a spectacular view from the top of the Helderberg Escarpment.
All partner locations have easy-to-navigate maps and well-marked trails to make the user experience fun and easy. All locations are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult when visiting Five Rivers, Thacher Park, and Pine Hollow Arboretum.
Nature Bus will have stops at the following locations within the City of Albany:
- Livingston and Lark
- North Pearl and State
- South Pearl and State
- Second and South Pearl
- Second/Whitehall and Delaware
- Whitehall and New Scotland
Nature Bus will make four stops each Saturday at the following locations:
- Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm
- Pine Hollow Arboretum
- Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail
- Five Rivers Environmental Education Center
- Hilton Barn Park & Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail
- John Boyd Thacher State Park
- Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Bennett Hill Preserve
- Lawson Lake County Park
- Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Normans Kill West Preserve
Nature Bus is also a partnership between New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, and other local partners.