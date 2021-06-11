New bus connects residents with nature areas in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy (MHLC) has partnered with the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) to provide a free bus service. This bus service will connect communities in the City of Albany to natural areas in the County.

The Nature Bus will run every Saturday, with service starting on June 12 and running through

September 25. The bus will bring Albany residents to some of the region’s most scenic outdoor

destinations.

Nature Bus riders can explore trees of the world at Pine Hollow Arboretum, walk trails in the woods at Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy preserves, or visit Five Rivers for outdoor education opportunities. Residents can also take the bus to Thacher Park for a spectacular view from the top of the Helderberg Escarpment.

All partner locations have easy-to-navigate maps and well-marked trails to make the user experience fun and easy. All locations are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult when visiting Five Rivers, Thacher Park, and Pine Hollow Arboretum.

Nature Bus will have stops at the following locations within the City of Albany:

Livingston and Lark

North Pearl and State

South Pearl and State

Second and South Pearl

Second/Whitehall and Delaware

Whitehall and New Scotland

Nature Bus will make four stops each Saturday at the following locations:

Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm

Pine Hollow Arboretum

Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail

Five Rivers Environmental Education Center

Hilton Barn Park & Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail

John Boyd Thacher State Park

Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Bennett Hill Preserve

Lawson Lake County Park

Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Normans Kill West Preserve

Nature Bus is also a partnership between New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, and other local partners.