ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Galeria Barber Studio, an innovative shop from the minds of brothers Rafael and Ernesto Santana, has announced its grand opening. The shop offers a space to not only get full barbering service, but to appreciate original artwork.

Rafael Santana owned a successful barbershop in Lajas, Puerto Rico for six years before the island was shaken by a hurricane in 2017. This is when he decided to move his family to Albany and start from scratch. His brother, and co-owner, Ernesto followed with his family not long after.

In four-and-a-half years, Rafael has established a sufficient Capital Region clientele and is now able to open his own establishment alongside Ernesto, who reached out with an interest to invest. The Santana brothers, both thriving in their own professional element, have come together to open Galeria Barber Studio.

Galeria, which means gallery in Spanish, was the idea they came up with to combine talents. Rafael has an artistic fiancé, Leslie Perez, and he wanted to use the studio to give her increased exposure- hence the name Galeria. The studio is open and plans to collaborate with other artists in the near future.

The grand opening of Galeria barber studio, located at 71 Fuller Road in Albany, has been set for July 23 from noon to 3 p.m. The event promises an art exhibit, haircuts, and giveaways.