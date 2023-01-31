COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Ambulance will no longer serve residents in the city of Cohoes. The company has been running in the city for more than 30 years, but their contract was bought out by another company.

Ambulnz purchased the contract and will begin serving the city of Cohoes at midnight Jan. 31. Ambulnz officials said they are working on a contract with the city. They said in a statement: