ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new Albany YMCA, located at 17 New Scotland Avenue, will be opening on March 1. According to the Captial District YMCA website, members of the Albany YMCA can enjoy access to all Capital District YMCA branches and its online platform, Y360. The location is also hiring.

According to their website, the new Albany YMCA will offer a wellness center with a group exercise studio and a performance studio for small group classes. Showers and lockers are other amenities that will be included, and group exercise classes, HIIT small group classes, and personal training will be offered too.