New Albany patrol initiatives to help decrease gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Tonight, a virtual emergency public safety committee meeting was held.



As of today, new patrol initiatives are being implemented to help decrease gun violence in the City of Albany. The city has seen nearly 3 times as many shootings this year than in years past, with 99 people sustaining gunshot wounds.



To help the issue, It was announced that more officers will be patrolling areas known for violence, not only in their vehicles but on foot.



“We work closely with the Crime Analysis Center, explained Edward Donohue, Deputy Chief of Police. “And they analyze all the crime data and we deploy the officers based on that analysis.”



He said officers will be stationed in areas such as First and Quail and Second and Judson. They will also continue to be working along side Albany County Sheriff Deputies.

Already, other initiatives like Pastors on Patrol has been implemented to try to better relationships between community members and police officers. However, that’s not all that is being done.



“We have had cameras in the city for several years, and now what we are doing is upgrading and we are also adding cameras to different intersections,” said Donohue. “Again that’s also based on data that we have looked at.”



He stated the cameras have been very helpful when it comes to investigations. Of the 12 homicides in Albany this year— 9 involved guns and 5 of them have been solved.





Deputy Chief Donohue said the Albany Police Department welcomes any input the community has to offer when it comes to curbing gun violence.

