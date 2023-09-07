ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Albany High School will return from summer vacation on Thursday to new additions throughout the building. Recent renovations at Albany High include a new dance studio, wrestling gym, and weight and cardio training studios.

New hallways directly connecting the front and rear areas of the school’s campus will also allow for easier and more convenient travel for students. Demolition and renovation of the school’s old academic building have also begun and are underway, which marked the end of the spaces in use since 1974, according to the district.

These renovations are part of the “Rebuilding Albany High” project, which is set to be fully complete by 2025.