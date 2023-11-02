ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Netting will be installed around the Central Warehouse in the next couple of weeks over concerns about the potential for more debris to fall off the building.

Albany officials said city engineers first recommended netting in 2022 after chunks of concrete landed near railroad tracks and disrupted Amtrak service for a few days. Developers who bought the property said their engineer did not believe the netting was needed.

The city expects to start installing the netting in a couple of weeks and will then bill the owners. The new owners are hoping to transform the property into apartments and retail space, but they’re unsure if they can move forward because of rising costs and the building’s condition.