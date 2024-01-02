ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were in downtown Albany on Tuesday installing a large net on one side of Central Warehouse. The netting is intended to address concerns about debris falling from the building.

Chunks of concrete fell off the building two summers ago. Some landed near the railroad tracks and forced Amtrak to shut down service west of Albany for several days. Officials said it highlighted how the building is becoming a public safety concern.

The city paid for the netting. They will bill the new owners, who are hoping to turn the building into apartments and retail space. They are unsure if they can move forward because of the cost and the building’s condition.