SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson will be hosting a talk at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady on Wednesday, October 26. Tickets for the talk are available on the Proctors website, and the event starts at 7:30 p.m. Masks or face coverings are required for the duration of the event.

In his talk, deGrasse Tyson will go in-depth on the conflicts embedded within war, politics, religion, law, gender, and race. Post-show VIP tickets are also available for a Q&A held after the talk.