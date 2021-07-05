Neighbors wake up to Fourth of July aftermath

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The clean-up has begun across Albany after Sunday night’s Fourth of July festivities.

Neighbors said they were shocked Monday morning to wake up to boxes of trash left behind at Ridgefield Park.

“It’s the Fourth of July. We expect some of this minor stuff to happen with the fireworks, but once it’s done, you have to clean up after yourself,” said Councilman Owusu Anane.

Anane lives next to the park. The ward leader and neighbors near the field cleaned up the trash so the Department of General Services could come by and pick it up.

“It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating. We’ve got very hard men and women that work in this department and, you know, people could be a little bit more considerate,” said DGS Deputy Commissioner Frank Zeoli.

Zeoli said there are 14 other parks across the city, not to mention the sidewalks and streets, littered with fireworks, liquor bottles and trash they have to clean up.

“There will be more work to be done, some of the more manicuring stuff that will need to be done. This is a ball field that will need to be cleaned up,” Zeoli said of Ridgefield Park.

Zeoli said today’s initial bulk pick-up is a start. A field like Ridgefield Park will need a more detailed clean-up to make it playable.

Despite it being illegal to set off fireworks in Albany County, Anane said the least people can do is pick up after themselves.

“When we neglect to enforce these types of behaviors, we’re opening a can of worms and that’s not the route we want to go,” Anane said.