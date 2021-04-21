National Volunteer Week: Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s National Volunteer Week! Are you looking to make a difference in your community? Many local organizations and causes could use your help!

At the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, you will help get healthy food out to vulnerable populations. From volunteering at their farm to sorting food, their are many ways you can make an impact if you decide to volunteer your time.

Donations come to the group in all forms and often need to be sorted before they can distribute them. That’s where volunteers come in! They receive donations of dry, frozen, and refrigerated food; paper products; household items; personal hygiene products; school supplies; diapers; and more that need to be repacked into useable, family-sized packages. Whatever you sort when you volunteer with them, your efforts will help low-income families stretch their limited budgets and eat better.

Volunteer Activities

Sorting and Re-Boxing Donations at the Warehouse Dock

Volunteers must wear face masks and closed-toe shoes

Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult

They host volunteers of all ages to help sort and repack donations of food and non-food items. They run 1.5 to 2-hour shifts Tuesday through Friday from 10am-12pm and Tuesday through Thursday from 1pm-3pm at the 6 Northway Lane location and from 5pm-8pm Monday through Thursday evenings and 9am-3pm on weekends at the main facility at 965 Albany Shaker Road. Volunteers of all ages and ability levels are welcome to help them sort and box donations to be distributed to member agencies.

Sorting in the Salvage Sorting Room

Volunteers must wear face masks and closed-toe shoes

Volunteers must be 18 or older to work in the Salvage Sorting Room

Volunteers help sort and pack non-perishable food in the Salvage Sorting Room Tuesday-Friday from 9am-11:30am and Tuesday through Thursday from 12:30pm-3pm. Because of the training involved, those that are interested in this opportunity are asked to make a regular commitment to volunteering (weekly, monthly, etc.).

How To Register for a Shift

If you are looking to volunteer as an INDIVIDUAL or FAMILY, visit their website. Once you find openings that fit your schedule, click “Register for an Event” and you will be directed to create your secure volunteer profile in their system.

Are you looking to organize a GROUP? Visit our Group Volunteer Page to learn more about their group opportunities and to fill out the group request form.